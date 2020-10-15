The British government has rejected a proposal from Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to extend free meals for poor children during the school holidays.
Marcus Rashford of England in action during the UEFA Nations League match between England and Belgium in London, Britain, 11 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Regan / POOL
Marcus Rashford of England take a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the UEFA Nations League match between England and Denmark in London, Britain, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Nick Potts / POOL
