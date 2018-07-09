epa06874898 Dominic Raab leaves the British Prime Minister's London residence, 10 Downing Street, Central London, 09 July 2018. Housing minister Dominic Raab has been appointed Brexit Secretary by Theresa May replacing David Davis who resigned the post on 08 July 2018. EPA/RICK FINDLER

epa06874899 Dominic Raab leaves the British Prime Minister's London residence, 10 Downing Street, Central London, 09 July 2018. Housing minister Dominic Raab has been appointed Brexit Secretary by Theresa May replacing David Davis who resigned the post on 08 July 2018. EPA/RICK FINDLER

A rift in the United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party over the terms on which the country will leave the European Union has led to the resignation of the cabinet minister in charge of negotiating the country's departure from the bloc and the appointment on Monday of a pro-leave successor in the post.

David Davis resigned from the UK government's Department for Exiting the European Union late Sunday, two days after the government of Prime Minister Theresa May agreed on a plan for post-Brexit relations with the EU at Chequers, a country estate used by Number 10 Downing St.