A rift in the United Kingdom's ruling Conservative Party over the terms on which the country will leave the European Union has led to the resignation of the cabinet minister in charge of negotiating the country's departure from the bloc and the appointment on Monday of a pro-leave successor in the post.
David Davis resigned from the UK government's Department for Exiting the European Union late Sunday, two days after the government of Prime Minister Theresa May agreed on a plan for post-Brexit relations with the EU at Chequers, a country estate used by Number 10 Downing St.