Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) Stephen Barclay arrives to a cabinet meeting in n10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the XI Party of European Socialists Congress at the ISCTE - University Institute of Lisbon, in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec. 7, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO CRUZ

The British government confirmed on Tuesday it would not be allocating parliamentary time to debating a no-confidence motion against the prime minister tabled by the leader of the opposition Labour party.

Jeremy Corbyn on Monday lodged a no-confidence vote which Theresa May's spokesperson dismissed as "silly political games," saying the government would not be conceding any time in Parliament to Corbyn's motion.