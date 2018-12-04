Lawmakers in the United Kingdom on Tuesday debated a motion alleging the government was acting in contempt of Parliament by failing to publish in full the legal advice it had received concerning on the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary who represents the opposition Labour Party, has accused Geoffrey Cox, a Conservative Member of Parliament and current Attorney General, of failing to honor a House of Commons vote last month demanding that Prime Minister Theresa May's government publish, in full, the advice it received for its proposed agreement on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.