Lower taxes and government financing in the United Kingdom have allowed many pubs and restaurants to stay afloat during the latest lockdown but not all have managed to survive in the uncertain landscape.
UK government financing keeps pubs and restaurants afloat during pandemic
A general view of a pub in London, Britain, 25 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
