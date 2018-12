Anti-Brexit campaigner dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May holding a plate of fudge poses for photographers outside Houses of Parliament in Central London, Britain, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom cabinet Monday held an emergency meeting to discuss a parliamentary Brexit vote planned for Dec. 11, amid reports that it has been delayed, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

British Prime Minster Theresa May has come under sustained pressure from members of her cabinet to delay the vote, which she is expected to lose by a wide margin.