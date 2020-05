Residents relax in a park next to Broadway market in east London, Britain, 09 May 2020. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Residents stroll in the Broadway market in east London, Britain, 09 May 2020.

The United Kingdom’s government on Sunday swapped out its “stay at home” slogan for “stay alert” as it readies to present a roadmap on how to exit the lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will detail a new color-coded alert system for the de-escalation which, according to British press, will include green for level one and red for level five. EFE-EPA