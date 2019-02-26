British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) departs No. 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 26 February 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to propose a Commons vote on a no-deal Brexit and a Brexit delay if her plan is rejected. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Theresa May delivering a speech at the House of Commons in London, Britain, Feb. 26, 2019. . EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom will get a chance to vote on whether to extend the Brexit negotiation period or take a no-deal outcome out of the equation should the government fail to secure enough backing for its unpopular withdrawal agreement, the prime minister said Tuesday.

Addressing the House of Commons, Theresa May acknowledged concerns felt by lawmakers in the country's lower parliamentary chamber that a lack of consensus on the minority Conservative Party executive's Brexit plan could lead to the country crashing out of the European Union without a deal.