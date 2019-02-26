Lawmakers in the United Kingdom will get a chance to vote on whether to extend the Brexit negotiation period or take a no-deal outcome out of the equation should the government fail to secure enough backing for its unpopular withdrawal agreement, the prime minister said Tuesday.
Addressing the House of Commons, Theresa May acknowledged concerns felt by lawmakers in the country's lower parliamentary chamber that a lack of consensus on the minority Conservative Party executive's Brexit plan could lead to the country crashing out of the European Union without a deal.