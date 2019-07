A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson making his first address to Parliament as Prime Minister at the House of Commons in central London, Britain, 25 July 2019.EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR

Conservative Member of Parliament Michael Gove arrives for a cabinet re-shuffle as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins his new term at Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom government is "working on the assumption" that there will be a no-deal Brexit, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

Gove, the minister in charge of preparations for an exit from the European Union without an agreement, said that "no deal is now a very real prospect".