Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid speaks at the launch of his bid to become the leader of the Conservative Party in London, Britain, 12 June 2019. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, 01 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British home secretary Sajid Javid confirmed Thursday that he has signed an extradition request from the United States for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange, who is currently in custody in the United Kingdom, is wanted in the US for a score of charges, including espionage.