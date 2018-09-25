The home secretary of the United Kingdom discounted on Tuesday the possibility of a second Brexit referendum and said that his government's proposal, known as the Chequers Plan, has not been rejected by the European Union.

Speaking at the international news agency EFE's Leaders' Forum in Madrid, Sajid Javid said ignoring the referendum would be to disregard the democratic will of the British people and that, contrary to popular perception, his government's so-called Chequers Plan had not been rejected by the EU.