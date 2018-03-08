A gust of wind exposes the bench from under the forensic screen tent, in the Cathedral City of Salisbury, Wiltshire, southern Englandon which ex Russian spy Sergei Skripal aged 66 and his daughter Yulia aged 33 were found suffering from extreme exposure to a rare nerve agent,Mar. 8, 2018. EPA/GERRY PENNY

The use of a nerve agent in an attempted assassination of a former Russian spy and his daughter who remained unconscious and in a critical condition after falling suddenly ill in a southern English city was a brazen and reckless attack, the United Kingdom's home secretary told lawmakers Thursday, but it was too early to speculate who orchestrated the crime.

Forensic analysis concluded that ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell suddenly ill after they were exposed to a nerve agent on Sunday evening, Amber Rudd told the House of Commons, adding that the first police officer to respond to the emergency _ who also became seriously ill through exposure to the toxic substance _ remained in intensive care but had now regained consciousness.