The use of a nerve agent in an attempted assassination of a former Russian spy and his daughter who remained unconscious and in a critical condition after falling suddenly ill in a southern English city was a brazen and reckless attack, the United Kingdom's home secretary told lawmakers Thursday, but it was too early to speculate who orchestrated the crime.
Forensic analysis concluded that ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell suddenly ill after they were exposed to a nerve agent on Sunday evening, Amber Rudd told the House of Commons, adding that the first police officer to respond to the emergency _ who also became seriously ill through exposure to the toxic substance _ remained in intensive care but had now regained consciousness.