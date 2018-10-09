An investigative journalism outlet in the United Kingdom on Tuesday said it had discovered the real identity of the second alleged Russian intelligence officer behind the attempted assassination of a former Russian spy and his daughter with a chemical agent in southern England earlier in the year.

Bellingcat, an online platform founded by journalist Elliot Higgins, said the suspects who traveled from Russia to the UK under the alias Alexander Petrov was, in fact, Dr. Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, a medical officer in the Russian military intelligence unit GRU.