efe-epaLondon

The leader of the United Kingdom's opposition has come under fire from leading British Jewish organizations who have accused the left-wing figure of failing to tackle antisemitism in the Labour Party, while protests were scheduled to take place later Monday.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council penned a joint open titled "enough is enough" addressed to Jeremy Corbyn in which they denounced his hollow promises with regards to ousting ongoing antisemitism from the Labour Party.