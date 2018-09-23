Buttons on the jacket of a delegate attending the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The leaders of the United Kingdom's Labour Party, the country's main opposition, said on Sunday they would back a second referendum on Brexit if the majority of party members showed support for one.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his deputy, Tom Watson, spoke with UK press during the party conference in the northwestern English city of Liverpool, not long after a newspaper poll suggested 86 percent of Labour members would back a so-called People's Vote on the UK's imminent withdrawal from the European Union.