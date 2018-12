Campaigners for a People's Vote over the final Brexit deal sail in a boat on the river Thames during a demonstration, passing the British Houses of Parliament, in Westminster central London, Britain, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Lawmakers in the parliament of the United Kingdom demanded on Friday a more meaningful role in ratifying and even vetoing trade deals after the country leaves the European Union, a committee said.

The International Trade Committee published a report that called for greater transparency and involvement of the business community and civil society in the development and implementation of trade policy and agreements when, and if, the UK leaves the EU.