Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons in London on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The UK House of Commons rebelled Tuesday against Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson by agreeing to consider a bill that would bar the government from implementing Brexit on Oct. 31 in the absence of an accord with the European Union.

By a vote of 328-301, the Commons seized control of the legislative agenda and scheduled a debate for Wednesday on the proposal to compel Johnson to ask the EU for another extension if the alternative is a no-deal Brexit at the end of next month.