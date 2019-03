A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Members of Parliament waiting for the announcement of voting in the House of Commons in London, Britain, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Members of Parliament waiting for the announcement of voting in the House of Commons in London, Britain, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Members of Parliament waiting for the announcement of voting in the House of Commons in London, Britain, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United Kingdom House of Commons voted 412-202 Thursday to seek to delay Article 50, mandating the country's exit from the European Union, beyond Mar. 29.

MPs also rejected an amendment calling for another Brexit referendum to take place, by 334-85 votes.