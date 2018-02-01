The legal case surrounding imprisoned Catalan independence figureheads in Spain was taken to international levels on Thursday when their British lawyer said he had presented their case to the United Nations working group on arbitrary detention.

Ben Emmerson, a lawyer specializing in international human rights, currently represents the former regional vice president of Catalonia, Oriol Junqueras, and two prominent heads of pro-independence organizations, Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez, all of whom remained in pretrial detention in Madrid pending possible charges of rebellion and sedition in relation to their various roles in a banned separatist vote last year.