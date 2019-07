An anti Brexit campaigner protests outside a war cabinet meeting at the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2-L) poses for a photograph with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scottland, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Duncan McGlynn / POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) poses for a photograph with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scottland, 29 July 2019. EFE/EPA/Duncan McGlynn / POOL

Boris Johnson has made his first visit to Scotland as the United Kingdom’s prime minister in a bid to bolster the union.

He was booed as he arrived at Bute House in Edinburgh on Monday for talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and left through the back door after their meeting.