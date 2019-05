British Prime Minister Theresa May, delivers a speech setting out a new proposal for her Brexit deal in central London, Britain, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

British Prime Minister Theresa May, delivers a speech setting out a new proposal for her Brexit deal in central London, Britain, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

British Prime Minister Theresa May, delivers a speech setting out a new proposal for her Brexit deal in central London, Britain, 21 May 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

The British Prime Minister said Tuesday that Parliament could be given a vote on holding a second referendum on the country’s exit from the European Union.

Conservative leader Theresa May set out a package of measures in a bid to win support from members of the Labour Party opposition to back her deal on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the EU.