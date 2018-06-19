London Mayor Sadiq Khan (C) speaks during a service to mark the first anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud (C) speaks during a service to mark the first anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Politicians, police and members of the local community gathered in the Finsbury Park area of north London on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of a terror attack in which an assailant plowed a van into a group of pedestrians who had just taken part in nighttime prayers at a nearby mosque, killing one and injuring at least eight others.

At just after midnight on June 19, 2017, a white male launched an Islamophobic terror attack on a group of pedestrians attending to a man who collapsed at a bus stop just 90 meters (295 feet) from Finsbury Park Mosque, where nighttime Ramadan prayers had just drawn to a close. The collapsed man, Makram Ali, died as a result of the vehicle assault.