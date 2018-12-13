The British prime minister said she did not expect to find an immediate solution on the Irish backstop in her Brexit deal during her talks in Brussels Thursday but hoped she could secure the assurances necessary to soothe discontent over the measure in the United Kingdom's parliament before it is submitted to a vote.

Theresa May spoke to reporters ahead of a European Council meeting where she seeks to improve elements the UK's withdrawal agreement with the European Union, specifically a stipulation aimed at maintaining a soft border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event of a no deal Brexit, in order to quell opposition among lawmakers in the House of Commons, the lower parliamentary chamber.