A senior British cabinet minister on Wednesday said he feared lawmakers in the United Kingdom's parliament sought to stop Brexit, which he claimed would be an insult to democracy.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, a pro-Brexit campaigner, spoke to a parliamentary committee a day after the Conservative government lost a motion of contempt of parliament lodged by a cross-party opposition alliance over its failure to publish, in full, the legal consequences of Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed withdrawal deal with the European Union.