Members of the United Kingdom's parliament were on Tuesday preparing to vote on several amendments to the prime minister's Brexit deal, which could alter the terms and conditions of the withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is to choose which amendments lawmakers in the lower chamber of parliament will debate before voting is held in the early evening, although there was no guarantee that any unilateral changes to the withdrawal agreement would be accepted by the EU, which has already given its seal of approval to the package following two-and-a-half years of negotiations.