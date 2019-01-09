Lawmakers in the United Kingdom on Wednesday passed an amendment that would require the prime minister to present an alternative Brexit plan within a time frame of three days if her current plan is voted down by parliament.

Theresa May, leader of the Conservative Party's minority government, was facing an increasingly uphill struggle in her bid to push her government's plan for a withdrawal from the European Union through parliament when the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of lawmaking, voted 308-297 in favor of the amendment submitted by Dominic Grieve, a pro-European from May's own back-benches.