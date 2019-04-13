Over 70 lawmakers in the United Kingdom have in a letter asked the home secretary to give priority to a possible Swedish extradition request for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to face rape allegations over a request from the United States for hacking charges.

Assange, 47, remains in British custody after he was arrested on Thursday at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he was holed up for almost seven years after breaching bail in 2012 over fears that sexual assault allegations lodged in Sweden could ultimately lead to his extradition to the US to face trial over the leaking of secret government information.