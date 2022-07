British Home Secretary Priti Patel (L) with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta (R) during a signing ceremony regarding a migration and economic development partnership between the UK and Rwanda in Kigali, Rwanda, 14 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE UWIMANA

Remains of damaged migrants' inflatable boat and personal belongings left by migrants on the beach near Wimereux, France, 25 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Migrants arrive on a boat after crossing the English Channel from France to Dover, Britain, 29 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/STUART BROCK

A group of United Kingdom members of parliament has questioned whether the government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda will deter migrants seeking to cross the English Channel irregularly.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has justified the Rwanda plan on the grounds that the prospect of being sent to the African country would disrupt people-smuggling and small-boat Channel crossings by acting as a deterrent.