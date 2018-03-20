Members of the armed forces in protective suits investigate a property in Winterslow near Salisbury in Britain, 12 Mar 12, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/NEIL HALL

Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn is prepared before taking part in a television interview during the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, Britain, Sep 26, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /NEIL HALL

The leader of the United Kingdom's leading opposition party defended on Tuesday a need to continue doing business with Russia despite evidence pointing to its involvement in an attempted assassination of a former double-agent spy and his daughter on English soil.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the left-leaning Labour Party, spoke on the BBC's Radio 4 about the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and stressed the importance of keeping open the channels of dialogue with Russia's leader.