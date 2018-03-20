The leader of the United Kingdom's leading opposition party defended on Tuesday a need to continue doing business with Russia despite evidence pointing to its involvement in an attempted assassination of a former double-agent spy and his daughter on English soil.
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the left-leaning Labour Party, spoke on the BBC's Radio 4 about the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and stressed the importance of keeping open the channels of dialogue with Russia's leader.