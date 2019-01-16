A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by UK parliament's parliamentary recording unit showing British opposition party Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn (C) speaks during a Prime Ministers Questions (PMQs) in London, Britain, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

The leader of the United Kingdom's opposition Labour Party on Wednesday urged the prime minister to stand down and called for a fresh general election during a debate on a no-confidence motion against the government following its historic defeat in parliament when its Brexit proposal was overwhelmingly voted down by lawmakers.

Addressing the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of lawmaking, Jeremy Corbyn of the left-leaning Labour opposition said Theresa May, leader of the minority Conservative Party government, should step down given her failure to pass her flagship motion on Brexit, which was rejected by a majority of 230 Members of Parliament in the 650-seat chamber.