The lower chamber of the United Kingdom's Parliament criticized Monday the British government and some financial institutions in the City of London for not doing enough to counter corrupt deals linked to Russia's government.

The House of Commons Foreign Affair committee said that while the government had reacted firmly to the nerve agent attack on former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, it had turned a blind eye to the corrupt dealings of President Putin and his allies.