Opponents of Brexit protest outside the UK Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday, March 28. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to go through with a third vote in Parliament on her twice-rejected deal with the European Union on the terms of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc.

What looked like an insurmountable obstacle to a third vote on the draft Withdrawal Agreement disappeared Thursday when the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, dropped his objections.