British Prime Minister Theresa May in the British House of Commons at Westminster, central London, Britain, Mar. 29, 2019. EU EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United Kingdom Parliament has Friday rejected a withdrawal agreement from the European Union for the third time.

Lawmakers voted 344-286 against the draft deal, which means the Brexit will be extended until April 12.