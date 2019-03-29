The United Kingdom Parliament has Friday rejected a withdrawal agreement from the European Union for the third time.
Lawmakers voted 344-286 against the draft deal, which means the Brexit will be extended until April 12.
UK Parliament rejects Brexit deal for third time
British Prime Minister Theresa May in the British House of Commons at Westminster, central London, Britain, Mar. 29, 2019. EU EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
