Supporters of Brexit protest outside the UK houses of Parliament in London on Monday, April 1. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Opponents of Brexit demonstrate outside the UK houses of Parliament in London on Monday, April 1. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

All four alternative Brexit proposals considered Monday by the UK House of Commons went down to defeat, albeit by narrower margins than in last week's initial vote.

Half of the eight motions submitted to a vote last Thursday were brought up again as the United Kingdom's political class continued its desperate search for a way to avoid leaving the European Union on April 12 without an agreement in place.