British Prime Minister Theresa May returns to Downing Street following a vote on the Brexit 'meaningful vote' in parliament in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Theresa May attends her first Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Westminster, London July 20, 2016. EPA/PA/FILE

The Parliament of the United Kingdom is to vote on whether to bring forward its recess for summer vacations due to escalating tensions over Brexit, lawmakers said Tuesday.

The Conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May presented a much-criticized petition to bring forward the summer break in the House of Commons to this Thursday, instead of beginning them on Tuesday as is scheduled.