A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Thersa May reacts during a debate on vote on amendments in the House of Commons in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

The United Kingdom's parliament voted late Tuesday to formally seek an alternative arrangement with the European Union over the fate of the country's border with Ireland.

The current arrangement stipulates that if London and Brussels fail to agree on a new trading relationship before the end of the transition period, no later than December 2022, the UK will become part of a "single customs territory" to obviate the need for a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.