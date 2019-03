A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows tellers approaching to announce the voting results on the main motion, which is the Letwin Amendment, has passed by 327 votes to 300, in Westminster, central London, Britain, Mar 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Theresa May answering Parliamentarians questions after she made a statement on Brexit to the British House of Commons, in Westminster, central London, Britain, Mar 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement on Brexit to the British House of Commons, in Westminster, central London, Britain, Mar 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENT JESSICA TAYLOR HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Britain's Parliament moved to pry control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Theresa May, forcing votes on alternatives to her unpopular plan to extract the U.K. from the European Union, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday in an article provided to EFE.

Nearly three years after the U.K. voted to leave the EU, Parliament is gridlocked, with lawmakers twice rejecting a Brexit deal Mrs. May negotiated.