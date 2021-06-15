British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) arrive to give a joint news conference during their bilateral meeting in the garden of number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 15 June 2021. EFE/EPA/LUKE MACGREGOR / POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C-R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C-L) give a joint news conference during their bilateral meeting in the garden of number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 15 June 2021. EFE/EPA/LUKE MACGREGOR / POOL