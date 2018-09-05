Two Russian nationals sought by police in the United Kingdom on suspicion of having perpetrated a nerve agent attack against a former spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury are members of Russia's military intelligence service, the British prime minister said Wednesday.

Theresa May gave a government briefing to lawmakers in the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of Parliament, just hours after UK police and the Crown Prosecution Service announced they had gathered enough hard evidence to bring charges against two Russians individuals who, thought to have acted under the aliases, were named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, for allegedly poisoning Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia Skripal, 33, in March.