The British prime minister on Tuesday convened the weekly cabinet meeting as the government prepares to defend its Brexit plan in parliament once again after a vote originally scheduled before Christmas was controversially delayed due to its palpable lack of support among the opposition.

Theresa May met with her senior Conservative Party officials at her official Downing Street residence in London a day before the debate on the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union was set to recommence in the House of Commons, the country's lower chamber of lawmaking, before a rescheduled vote on Jan. 15.