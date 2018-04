British Prime Minister Theresa May is seen at 10 Downing Street in London on April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday defended before Parliament the legality of her decision to bomb Syrian government facilities last week in coordination with the United States and France, despite not have the backing of the United Nations Security Council

Theresa May claimed Saturday's missile attacks were "not just morally right but also legally right" and were not about getting further involved in Syria's seven-year civil war.