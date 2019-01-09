The prime minister of the United Kingdom was facing an increasingly uphill struggle in her bid to push her government's plan for a withdrawal from the European Union through parliament on Wednesday as opposition lawmakers pushed for amendments to minimize the chances of a no-deal Brexit should her deal be voted down.

Theresa May, leader of the Conservative Party minority government, took part in a second day of debate in the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of lawmaking, since proceedings recommenced in the new year almost a month after an initial parliamentary vote on the topic was postponed at the last minute to avoid an almost certain flop.