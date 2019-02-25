Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (C-R) talks to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C-L) joined by Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel (R) and Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel (L), after a family picture after the opening of the first LAS-EU Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an EU-Arab League summit at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Seco

The prime minister of the United Kingdom remained obstinate on Monday in her refusal to extend the Brexit negotiation period despite growing calls from European Union leaders for her to consider the option and maneuvers within parliament in London to undermine her government's plans by forcing a delay through the use of an amendment.

Speaking from the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh following an EU-Arab League summit, Theresa May said she was still convinced her Conservative Party government had time and a parliamentary majority for a Brexit deal that would allow the country to leave the bloc by Mar. 29 in accordance with the two-year negotiation period that begun when she triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty in 2017.