The prime minister of the United Kingdom became the first British leader to visit Buenos Aires when she arrived Friday to attend the G20 summit and also hold bilateral talks with the president of Argentina over the future of the Falkland Islands.

Theresa May said that improving international relations with Argentina had meant that tensions over the archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean – over which the two countries went to war in 1982 – were also easing, although sovereignty was not up for negotiation.