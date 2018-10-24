The United Kingdom's prime minister cast doubt on Saudi Arabia's explanation as to how a Saudi journalist met his demise in a consulate building in Istanbul at the beginning of the month and said her country would revoke block visas for any of suspects behind the alleged premeditated slaying.

Theresa May addressed lawmakers in the House of Commons, the lower house of lawmaking in the UK, during a weekly prime minister's questions session a day after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discredited Riyadh's claim that Jamal Khashoggi had died in a brawl in the consulate on Oct. 2, instead saying it appeared to be a planned murder.