The United Kingdom's prime minister stressed that her Brexit proposal, known as the Chequers agreement, offered both the UK and the European Union a good deal.

Theresa May spoke during an interview with "The Daily Express" where she also discarded a second referendum once negotiations with Brussels have concluded, arguing that the British people already voted on June 23, 2016, and had opted to leave the EU and warned that a second plebiscite would destroy trust in politicians.