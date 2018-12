British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to speak at a news conference at the end of the summit of EU leader in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The United Kingdom's prime minister has on Sunday launched a scathing attack on one of her predecessors who suggested the country should stage a second referendum on its withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May, a conservative, said in a statement that former Labour Party PM Tony Blair (1997-2007) had insulted the office he once held by suggesting UK voters go back to the polls to decide again on Brexit.