Chariman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady speaks to the media outside parliament in London, Britain, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Chariman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady speaks to the media outside parliament in London, Britain, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The British prime minister said Wednesday that she would fight a motion of no confidence lodged by a right-wing faction of her own Conservative Party and warned that a change in leadership now would only serve to delay the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May, the increasingly embattled leader of the minority Tory government, told reporters outside 10 Downing Street that the timing of the bid could imperil the UK's future.