The prime minister of the United Kingdom said on Friday that despite Brexit, her country's bilateral ties with China have been growing stronger.

Theresa May, who is on an official trip to China, also reaffirmed the importance of ushering in a new era of relations with China at a forum for Chinese entrepreneurs in Shanghai, attended by Chinese business tycoons such as Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group.