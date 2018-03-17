The United Kingdom's prime minister on Saturday once again blamed Russia for its alleged role in a nerve agent attack against a former spy in England, warning that any state-sponsored attack on British soil would be met with consequences.

At the Conservative Party Spring Forum, Theresa May said her government had anticipated Russia's decision earlier in the day to order the expulsion of 23 British diplomats as a tit-for-tat reaction to a similar move announced by the UK over Russia's alleged hand in the attack with a weaponized nerve agent on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.